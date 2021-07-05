Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) President Sells $61,139.56 in Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $61,139.56. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 87,315 shares in the company, valued at $2,786,221.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BXMT opened at $31.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.18. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 110.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 515,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,969,000 after buying an additional 85,949 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 26,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,176,000. Institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

BXMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

