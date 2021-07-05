Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) President Sells $61,139.56 in Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $61,139.56. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 87,315 shares in the company, valued at $2,786,221.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
BXMT opened at $31.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.18. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.33.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 515,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,969,000 after buying an additional 85,949 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 26,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,176,000. Institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.
BXMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.
