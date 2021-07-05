BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Short Interest Down 23.7% in June

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the May 31st total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMB. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 11,347 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 52,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 373.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 78,894 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:DMB traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $14.85. 33,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,930. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.73. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $15.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

