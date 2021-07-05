BonFi (BNF) Price Hits $0.0035 on Major Exchanges

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. One BonFi coin can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. BonFi has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $841,461.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BonFi has traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BonFi Coin Profile

BNF is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BonFi is medium.com/bonfiorg . BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BonFi is bon.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

Buying and Selling BonFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BonFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

