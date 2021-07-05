BOOM (BOOM) Price Reaches $0.0075 on Major Exchanges

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded up 24.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 4th. BOOM has a total market cap of $5.86 million and $63,661.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOOM coin can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BOOM has traded 17% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BOOM alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00054583 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003287 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017797 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.34 or 0.00795780 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000068 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,765,159 coins and its circulating supply is 778,734,426 coins. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOOM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.