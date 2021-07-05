Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th.

Brandywine Realty Trust has increased its dividend by 18.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Brandywine Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 633.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.1%.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

BDN stock opened at $13.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $15.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 59.59%. The business had revenue of $120.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $119,357.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 222,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,339,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.