Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Buys 176 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,772,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $899,111,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $685,386,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $333,624,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 658,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,064,000 after buying an additional 35,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 462,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $234,454,000 after buying an additional 18,461 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.73, for a total value of $1,764,781.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,683 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,900.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total value of $265,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,148 shares of company stock worth $34,816,827. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.22.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $6.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $581.88. 275,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.18. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $413.00 and a fifty-two week high of $582.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $545.04. The company has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 earnings per share for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

