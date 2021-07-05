Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the quarter. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF comprises 1.3% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPXI. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 1,807.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,367,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $940,000.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.23. 61,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,150. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $52.77 and a 52-week high of $79.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.00.

