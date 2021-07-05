Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,821 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $559,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 89,850 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $8,966,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.79.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,166 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $139,348.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,425.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,355 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $495,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,201 shares in the company, valued at $23,571,185.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,988 shares of company stock worth $21,602,094. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Best Buy stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,634,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,771. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $128.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

