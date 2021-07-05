Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Purchases 102 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $275.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,025. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $278.56. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $190.67 and a 12-month high of $293.05. The firm has a market cap of $73.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $291.33 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.91.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

