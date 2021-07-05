Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 839,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,000. eMagin makes up 0.5% of Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.17% of eMagin as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in eMagin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in eMagin during the first quarter worth $883,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eMagin during the first quarter worth $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of eMagin by 358.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 75,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 19,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $71,538.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 601,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,176,079.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Amalkumar Ghosh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,458,489 shares of company stock worth $5,113,426. Corporate insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN EMAN traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $3.11. The company had a trading volume of 798,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.68. eMagin Co. has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $5.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eMagin in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eMagin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

