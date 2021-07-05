Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Decreases Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,289 shares during the period. CRISPR Therapeutics makes up about 0.3% of Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRSP stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $155.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,160,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,387. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $76.71 and a twelve month high of $220.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.25.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.42% and a negative net margin of 35,630.97%. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $3,792,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,526,213.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total transaction of $1,266,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,666.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,375 shares of company stock worth $15,506,280. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRSP. Evercore ISI upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.68.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.