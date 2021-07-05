Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 131,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,000. Desktop Metal accounts for approximately 0.3% of Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $879,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Desktop Metal by 164,854.9% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 84,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 84,076 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in Desktop Metal by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 74,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Desktop Metal by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 117,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 23,748 shares during the last quarter. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on DM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Desktop Metal in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Desktop Metal stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,977,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,440,584. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $34.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 0.30.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 125,000 shares of Desktop Metal stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 19.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

