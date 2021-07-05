Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Shares Sold by Indus Capital Partners LLC

Indus Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,728,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,713 shares during the period. Bright Scholar Education accounts for 4.7% of Indus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Indus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bright Scholar Education were worth $27,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Scholar Education in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Oceanlink Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Bright Scholar Education during the 4th quarter worth about $446,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Bright Scholar Education during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bright Scholar Education by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Bright Scholar Education by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Bright Scholar Education alerts:

Shares of BEDU traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.29. 284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,050. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $8.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $512.16 million, a P/E ratio of 53.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.36). Bright Scholar Education had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $124.99 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BEDU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Scholar Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $2.70 price target on shares of Bright Scholar Education in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Scholar Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Scholar Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.