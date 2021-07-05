Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 0.8% of Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional raised its stake in Broadcom by 4.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 price objective (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.84.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.70, for a total value of $242,581.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 2,650 shares of company stock worth $1,213,250 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $468.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,705,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,753. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $459.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $304.18 and a 1-year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Further Reading: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.