Brokerages Anticipate AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AAON’s earnings. AAON reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AAON will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.40 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AAON.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. AAON had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $115.79 million for the quarter.

AAON has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAON. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in AAON by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 30,630 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in AAON by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AAON by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in AAON by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $63.14 on Monday. AAON has a 52-week low of $52.87 and a 52-week high of $81.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

