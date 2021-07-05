Brokerages Anticipate Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) will announce $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Bridgewater Bancshares reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.54. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $26.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.75 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on BWB shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In related news, Director Todd B. Urness purchased 4,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $71,180.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,090,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,917,558.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BWB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.10. 1,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,256. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $18.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $453.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.82.

Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

