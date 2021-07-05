Brokerages Anticipate Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to Announce $0.68 EPS

Analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) will announce earnings per share of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. Cousins Properties posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cousins Properties.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 12.43%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cousins Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $36.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $39.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.60%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cousins Properties (CUZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.