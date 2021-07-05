Brokerages Anticipate First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) will report earnings per share of $0.56 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Busey’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.53. First Busey posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Busey will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. First Busey had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $96.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.54 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BUSE. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Busey in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Busey by 167.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in First Busey in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in First Busey in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. 47.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Busey stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.71. 2,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,408. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Busey has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $27.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. First Busey’s payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

