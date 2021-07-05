Brokerages Anticipate Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $194.61 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) will report $194.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $188.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $201.20 million. Fulgent Genetics reported sales of $17.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,026.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full year sales of $829.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $829.31 million to $829.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $411.79 million, with estimates ranging from $363.48 million to $460.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fulgent Genetics.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $359.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 53.91% and a return on equity of 101.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4536.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT opened at $87.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.29. Fulgent Genetics has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $189.89.

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.21, for a total transaction of $144,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 338,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,409,940.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $58,591.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,977 shares in the company, valued at $10,617,472.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,781 shares of company stock worth $1,292,466. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,872,000 after buying an additional 601,263 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,934,000 after buying an additional 292,953 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,885,000 after buying an additional 71,596 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 186,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,997,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,297,000 after buying an additional 32,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fulgent Genetics (FLGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.