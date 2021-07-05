Brokerages Anticipate Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $639.47 Million

Analysts expect that Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) will announce sales of $639.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Guess”s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $629.40 million and the highest is $645.00 million. Guess’ reported sales of $398.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guess’ will report full year sales of $2.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Guess’.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.41. Guess’ had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.81) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 99.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GES. B. Riley increased their target price on Guess’ from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Guess’ from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of NYSE:GES traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.74. 486,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.74. Guess’ has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $31.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 2.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is presently -642.86%.

In other Guess’ news, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $80,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Marciano sold 30,000 shares of Guess’ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $822,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,706,001 in the last 90 days. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GES. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Guess’ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,793,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Guess’ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,446,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 727,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,100,000 after purchasing an additional 274,889 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 243.0% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 310,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,304,000 after purchasing an additional 220,181 shares during the period. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guess’ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Guess' Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

