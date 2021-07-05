Brokerages Anticipate Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rollins’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.17. Rollins posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rollins will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rollins.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $535.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Rollins by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,823,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,358 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rollins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,728,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Rollins by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,768,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,376,000 after buying an additional 1,094,319 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Rollins by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,640,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,174,000 after purchasing an additional 884,037 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at $29,626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 825,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,733. Rollins has a fifty-two week low of $28.41 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.73 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rollins (ROL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.