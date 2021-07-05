Brokerages Expect Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $496.49 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) will announce sales of $496.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $488.49 million to $504.48 million. Clear Channel Outdoor reported sales of $314.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Clear Channel Outdoor.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $370.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.85 million.

CCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.54.

CCO opened at $2.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.52. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $3.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.1% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 7,166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 421,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 11,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 792,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

