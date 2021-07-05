Brokerages Expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Will Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the highest is $1.15. Community Trust Bancorp also reported earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.33. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 32.63% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $55.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

CTBI stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.38. 1,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,614. Community Trust Bancorp has a one year low of $27.74 and a one year high of $47.53. The stock has a market cap of $720.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.97%.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, EVP Richard W. Newsom sold 2,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $95,205.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 131.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

