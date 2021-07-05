Brokerages Expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Will Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.39. Home Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 317.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Home Bancorp.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.35. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $29.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.71 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of Home Bancorp stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.68. 395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,520. The company has a market capitalization of $336.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.54. Home Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.71 and a fifty-two week high of $39.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.06%.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Daniel G. Guidry sold 1,000 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total value of $39,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Home Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Home Bancorp during the first quarter worth $430,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Bancorp by 3.7% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Home Bancorp by 296.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Home Bancorp by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 423,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,853,000 after buying an additional 33,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.68% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancorp (HBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.