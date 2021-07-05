Brokerages Set goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Price Target at C$170.60

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$170.60.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on goeasy from C$156.00 to C$167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on goeasy from C$143.00 to C$166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on goeasy to C$167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Cormark increased their price objective on goeasy from C$140.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on goeasy from C$156.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of TSE GSY opened at C$160.85 on Friday. goeasy has a 12 month low of C$50.39 and a 12 month high of C$162.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.40, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a current ratio of 10.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$149.52.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.20 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$170.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$173.17 million. Research analysts anticipate that goeasy will post 12.0199996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.84%.

In other news, Director David Ingram sold 15,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.72, for a total transaction of C$2,201,156.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,694,707.50. Also, Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 12,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$148.91, for a total value of C$1,905,027.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,326,074.99. Insiders have sold a total of 45,606 shares of company stock valued at $6,732,223 over the last ninety days.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

