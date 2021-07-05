Brokerages Set Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Price Target at $172.38

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $172.38.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JKHY. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

JKHY stock opened at $165.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $141.65 and a 1 year high of $200.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

