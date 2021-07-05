Brokerages Set Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Price Target at $254.40

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $254.40.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KSU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NYSE:KSU traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $284.61. The stock had a trading volume of 18,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $294.32. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $142.03 and a 52 week high of $315.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,442,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 141.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,025,000 after acquiring an additional 813,926 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 367.8% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 870,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,863,000 after acquiring an additional 684,761 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 159.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 653,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $172,561,000 after acquiring an additional 401,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,791,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

