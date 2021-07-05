Brokerages Set Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Target Price at C$16.17

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.17.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMU.UN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of SMU.UN stock opened at C$18.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$16.46. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1-year low of C$11.01 and a 1-year high of C$18.02.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

