Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $749.78 Million

Analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) will announce sales of $749.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $750.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $749.35 million. Brookdale Senior Living posted sales of $865.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full year sales of $3.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brookdale Senior Living.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 45.48%. The company had revenue of $749.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.17 million.

BKD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKD traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.24. The stock had a trading volume of 611,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,628. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.39. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

