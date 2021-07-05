Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Stake Increased by Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,181,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062,134 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth $8,028,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 110.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,191,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,595 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1,336.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,469,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,617,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookdale Senior Living from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

BKD stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.24. 17,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,628. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $749.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.17 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 45.48% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Brookdale Senior Living Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

