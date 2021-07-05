BTIG Research Downgrades New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) to Neutral

BTIG Research cut shares of New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of New Senior Investment Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Capital One Financial restated an equal weight rating and set a $9.00 price target (up previously from $7.75) on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered shares of New Senior Investment Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.10 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.37.

Get New Senior Investment Group alerts:

NYSE SNR opened at $8.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $740.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.43, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.03. New Senior Investment Group has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $8.99.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. Analysts anticipate that New Senior Investment Group will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. New Senior Investment Group’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,958,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066,013 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,354,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,588,000 after acquiring an additional 326,971 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,607,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,242,000 after acquiring an additional 120,614 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,265,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,111,000 after acquiring an additional 22,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,767,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 90,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for New Senior Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Senior Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.