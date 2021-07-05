Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,211 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Bunge worth $13,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Bunge by 25.4% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Bunge by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Bunge by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Bunge by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its stake in Bunge by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 31,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $13,784,121.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,719.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $13,859,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,476.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Bunge stock opened at $79.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $92.38.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 4.75%. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

