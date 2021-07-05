Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Stake Lessened by Indus Capital Partners LLC

Indus Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the period. Indus Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Burning Rock Biotech worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the first quarter worth $98,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 11.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Burning Rock Biotech alerts:

BNR stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,214. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.50. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.15). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 21.52% and a negative net margin of 112.99%. The company had revenue of $16.27 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Burning Rock Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burning Rock Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.