C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.22.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AI. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

NYSE AI traded down $3.27 on Monday, hitting $60.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,498,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,901,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -67.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.14. C3.ai has a 12-month low of $47.22 and a 12-month high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.60 million. C3.ai’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Baker Hughes Holdings Llc sold 873,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $56,117,941.75. Also, Director Condoleezza Rice sold 55,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $3,385,960.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,469.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,549,558 shares of company stock worth $349,976,072 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,650,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,163,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in C3.ai by 251.3% in the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

