Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cable One by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Cable One by 420.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Cable One by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cable One alerts:

In related news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,716.24 per share, for a total transaction of $343,248.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,252,842.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 337 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,892.51, for a total value of $637,775.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,738 shares in the company, valued at $7,074,202.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,411 shares of company stock worth $2,548,389. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CABO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James raised Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cable One in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,153.29.

CABO opened at $1,915.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 0.51. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,674.35 and a 52 week high of $2,326.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,799.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.16.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.61 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.48%.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.