Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Sold by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 11.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,740 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cabot by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,940,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $259,068,000 after purchasing an additional 183,682 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Cabot by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,499,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $131,076,000 after purchasing an additional 57,399 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Cabot by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,991,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,434,000 after purchasing an additional 21,758 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cabot by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,790,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cabot in the 4th quarter worth about $36,615,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cabot from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $57.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.34. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.54 and a beta of 1.66. Cabot Co. has a 12 month low of $34.84 and a 12 month high of $65.25.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.05 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 19.21% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

In other Cabot news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $675,969.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,811.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

