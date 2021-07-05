Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 78.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,606 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 441,130 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $14,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 9,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $445,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 33,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $4,891,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 237,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,976,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $7,373,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,075,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,278 shares of company stock valued at $27,858,016 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.62.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $137.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 58.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.00. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.24 and a 12 month high of $149.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

