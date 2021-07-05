Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,535 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 23,007 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $360,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $1,896,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $744,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,708,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,510.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,328.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,360.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

