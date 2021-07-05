Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 340,629 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,783,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 340,629 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for about 1.5% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $686,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $398,843,000. Boston Partners increased its position in General Dynamics by 63.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,641,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,798,000 after buying an additional 1,030,217 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $468,576,000 after buying an additional 534,628 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 331.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $121,155,000 after buying an additional 512,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in General Dynamics by 224,830.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 445,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,279,000 after buying an additional 445,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GD. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.47.

Shares of GD opened at $188.54 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $129.17 and a 52 week high of $197.51. The company has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.97.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

