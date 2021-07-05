CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.55 Million

Equities research analysts predict that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) will announce $80.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CalAmp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $82.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.41 million. CalAmp posted sales of $83.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full-year sales of $331.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $328.51 million to $335.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $357.04 million, with estimates ranging from $344.07 million to $366.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $80.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.25 million. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAMP. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital cut their target price on CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 5,641.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CalAmp in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CalAmp in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 225.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,313 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

CAMP traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $12.64. 150,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,591. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.47. The company has a market cap of $446.02 million, a P/E ratio of -9.95, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. CalAmp has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $14.51.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

