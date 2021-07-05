Capital Bank & Trust Co Acquires Shares of 479,191 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 479,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,231,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.5% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 18.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.9% during the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.0% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARR opened at $48.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.40. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $23.13 and a twelve month high of $49.10.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.92%.

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

