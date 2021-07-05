Capital Bank & Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $9,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Shares of NDAQ opened at $177.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $118.01 and a one year high of $180.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.31.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.34.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $323,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $85,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,996 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.