Capital Bank & Trust Co Grows Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $14,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 5.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $84.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.95. The stock has a market cap of $199.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $63.22 and a 12-month high of $84.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. As a group, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

