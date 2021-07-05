Capital Bank & Trust Co Raises Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,506 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Netflix were worth $17,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Netflix by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 62,340 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 150,570 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $78,546,000 after acquiring an additional 17,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nellore Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 29,100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,180,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist decreased their price objective on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $596.65.

Netflix stock opened at $533.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $502.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $458.60 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. Netflix’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

