Capital International Investors Boosts Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Capital International Investors boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,628 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,416,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 530.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total transaction of $8,422,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,983.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $17,201,096 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $551.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $498.59. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $390.84 and a 52 week high of $598.37. The company has a market capitalization of $108.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 735.77, a PEG ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.29.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

