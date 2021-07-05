Capital International Investors Buys 434,843 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Capital International Investors boosted its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,568,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434,843 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Ryanair were worth $1,100,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RYAAY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ryanair by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 992,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,132,000 after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Ryanair by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 11,847 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 479.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Ryanair by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RYAAY shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. HSBC raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Ryanair from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryanair presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $111.18 on Monday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $63.85 and a 52 week high of $121.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of -20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.12.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

