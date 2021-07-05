Capital International Investors Grows Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Capital International Investors boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,969,463 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,747 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 3.63% of SVB Financial Group worth $972,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,174,247,000 after purchasing an additional 151,778 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,236,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,411,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 436.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,958,000 after buying an additional 970,591 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 955,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,687,000 after buying an additional 58,330 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 786,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,492,000 after acquiring an additional 34,019 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.13.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $565.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $199.70 and a 52-week high of $608.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $571.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 28.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total value of $2,776,496.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,918.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total value of $76,595.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,002,271.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,464 shares of company stock worth $5,474,109. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

