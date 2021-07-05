Capital International Investors Has $662.22 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Capital International Investors trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 24.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,792,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 585,790 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $662,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4,704.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.57.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $381.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $106.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

