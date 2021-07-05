Capital International Investors Purchases New Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 172,889 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,468,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,873,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 7.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 130.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in NVR by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in NVR by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVR. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NVR in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NVR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,273.20.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $5,114.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4,875.26. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,199.53 and a 52 week high of $5,308.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.73.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $44.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

