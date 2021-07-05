Capital International Investors Sells 128,353 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Capital International Investors lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,619,327 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 128,353 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.55% of Adobe worth $1,244,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 27.8% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 99,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $47,192,000 after buying an additional 21,568 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.9% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 153,404 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,924,000 after purchasing an additional 23,275 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 89.1% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the software company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 31,510 shares of the software company’s stock worth $14,979,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Stevens lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 70.7% during the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 1,004 shares of the software company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,154 shares of company stock worth $16,252,390. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $593.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $520.96. The company has a market capitalization of $282.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.39, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $416.29 and a one year high of $594.08.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

